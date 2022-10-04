United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,141.25 ($13.79).
A number of brokerages have issued reports on UU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of United Utilities Group from GBX 1,220 ($14.74) to GBX 1,150 ($13.90) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of United Utilities Group from GBX 1,100 ($13.29) to GBX 1,025 ($12.39) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,230 ($14.86) target price on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Tuesday.
Insider Activity at United Utilities Group
In related news, insider Alison Goligher purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 882 ($10.66) per share, with a total value of £26,460 ($31,971.97).
United Utilities Group Company Profile
United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in the renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and provision of consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers of water pipes; and 78,000 km of wastewater pipes.
