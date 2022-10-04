V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Guggenheim

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Guggenheim from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

VFC has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on V.F. from $45.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on V.F. from $59.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on V.F. from $67.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen reduced their target price on V.F. from $50.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on V.F. from $56.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.60.

V.F. Stock Up 4.6 %

VFC opened at $31.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.66. V.F. has a 12 month low of $29.32 and a 12 month high of $78.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.26.

V.F. Announces Dividend

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). V.F. had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 8.45%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. On average, research analysts expect that V.F. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.39%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.82%.

Insider Activity at V.F.

In other news, Director Richard Carucci purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.44 per share, with a total value of $414,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 115,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,787,480.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard Carucci acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.44 per share, with a total value of $414,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,787,480.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director W Rodney Mcmullen bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.76 per share, for a total transaction of $268,560.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,374.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VFC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in V.F. by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,249,839 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $91,514,000 after purchasing an additional 286,966 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in V.F. by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 170,738 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,501,000 after purchasing an additional 43,289 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in V.F. by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 60,441 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new position in V.F. in the 4th quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in shares of V.F. in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,816,000. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

