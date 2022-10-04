V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Price Target Cut to $43.00

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $56.00 to $43.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on V.F. from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on V.F. from $59.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on V.F. from $46.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday. Cowen cut V.F. from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered V.F. from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, V.F. has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.60.

Shares of VFC opened at $31.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.33. V.F. has a 52-week low of $29.32 and a 52-week high of $78.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.26. The firm has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.48.

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.04). V.F. had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 33.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that V.F. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.39%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.82%.

In other V.F. news, Director Richard Carucci acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.44 per share, for a total transaction of $414,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 115,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,787,480.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard Carucci bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.44 per share, with a total value of $414,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,787,480.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Rodney Mcmullen bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.76 per share, for a total transaction of $268,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,374.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of V.F. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in V.F. during the second quarter valued at $2,625,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in V.F. by 800.7% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 394,277 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $17,415,000 after purchasing an additional 350,503 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of V.F. during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in V.F. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

