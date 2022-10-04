Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Trading Up 25.1%

Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Rating)’s share price was up 25.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $55.06 and last traded at $55.06. Approximately 508 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 5,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Value Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th.

Value Line Trading Up 25.1 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.13 and a 200 day moving average of $70.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $521.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 0.48.

Value Line Dividend Announcement

Value Line ( NASDAQ:VALU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.13 million for the quarter. Value Line had a return on equity of 28.41% and a net margin of 55.54%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Value Line’s payout ratio is 42.55%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Value Line

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Value Line in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Value Line by 141.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Value Line in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Value Line in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Value Line by 11,415.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. 7.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Value Line

Value Line, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications primarily in the United States. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options.

