Van Berkom & Associates Inc. Increases Stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,512 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,855 shares during the quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $1,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TTWO. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2,170.0% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 224.3% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 101.6% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

TTWO opened at $113.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.85 and a 1-year high of $195.82. The company has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of 74.58, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.61.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.18). Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

TTWO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. DZ Bank cut shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $139.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.12.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.

