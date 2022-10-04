Van Berkom & Associates Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,005 shares during the quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. owned 0.16% of FirstService worth $8,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FirstService by 372.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in FirstService during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in FirstService during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FirstService by 60,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of FirstService in the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. 64.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TD Securities decreased their target price on FirstService from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FirstService currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.25.

Shares of FSV opened at $119.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.34 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $127.28 and a 200-day moving average of $127.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. FirstService Co. has a 52 week low of $112.44 and a 52 week high of $202.78.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. FirstService had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $930.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.84 million. As a group, analysts forecast that FirstService Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.2025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.62%.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

