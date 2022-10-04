Van Berkom & Associates Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR)

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,033,126 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 436,325 shares during the period. Blucora comprises 2.3% of Van Berkom & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Blucora worth $55,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Blucora by 104.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,936 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Blucora by 177.5% in the first quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 4,398 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813 shares during the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in shares of Blucora during the 1st quarter worth $126,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blucora during the 1st quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Blucora by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 14,786 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Blucora alerts:

Blucora Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Blucora stock opened at $19.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60. Blucora, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.10 and a 1-year high of $23.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $936.86 million, a PE ratio of 43.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Blucora ( NASDAQ:BCOR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The information services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.05). Blucora had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The firm had revenue of $256.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Blucora, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BCOR shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Blucora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Blucora in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Blucora Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blucora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blucora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.