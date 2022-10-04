Van Berkom & Associates Inc. Sells 2,369 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. cut its stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 150,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,369 shares during the quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $38,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MKTX. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of MarketAxess by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in shares of MarketAxess by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 40,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,677,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of MarketAxess by 81.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 62,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,820,000 after buying an additional 28,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Settian Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,632,000. 95.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

MarketAxess Price Performance

MKTX opened at $231.59 on Tuesday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $217.44 and a fifty-two week high of $434.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $253.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $270.76.

MarketAxess Announces Dividend

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.07. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.77% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The firm had revenue of $182.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 2nd. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 43.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on MKTX. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $231.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $305.00 to $288.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $306.33.

MarketAxess Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.