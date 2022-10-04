Van Berkom & Associates Inc. Sells 31,365 Shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,180,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,365 shares during the period. Virtu Financial accounts for about 2.1% of Van Berkom & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. owned approximately 1.25% of Virtu Financial worth $51,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Virtu Financial by 167.0% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 71,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,671,000 after buying an additional 44,886 shares during the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Virtu Financial during the first quarter worth about $1,489,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Virtu Financial by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 514,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,831,000 after buying an additional 15,871 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Virtu Financial by 4.5% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 38,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,437,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Virtu Financial by 15.2% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 19,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 2,586 shares during the last quarter. 50.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Virtu Financial

In other news, Director Joanne Minieri acquired 4,000 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.45 per share, with a total value of $93,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,187 shares in the company, valued at $285,785.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 42.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Virtu Financial Price Performance

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VIRT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $37.50 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Virtu Financial to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $28.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Virtu Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIRT opened at $21.35 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.15 and a 200 day moving average of $26.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.59 and a beta of -0.01. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.43 and a 12 month high of $38.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $357.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.90 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 40.56%. Virtu Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Virtu Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.63%.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company, provides data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

See Also

