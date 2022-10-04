Van Berkom & Associates Inc. Sells 54,746 Shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) by 21.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 205,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 54,746 shares during the quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. owned about 0.49% of Colliers International Group worth $22,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CIGI. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its stake in Colliers International Group by 594.4% in the first quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 1,879,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,201 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Colliers International Group by 930.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 93,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,207,000 after purchasing an additional 84,611 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Colliers International Group by 29.5% in the first quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 163,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,302,000 after purchasing an additional 37,195 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Colliers International Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 602,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,510,000 after purchasing an additional 23,091 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Colliers International Group by 341.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 21,646 shares during the period. 62.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CIGI opened at $94.27 on Tuesday. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.50 and a 12 month high of $158.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.04 and a beta of 1.53.

Colliers International Group ( NASDAQ:CIGI Get Rating ) (TSE:CIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.24). Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 1.62%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CIGI shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a report on Monday, July 25th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Colliers International Group in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.38.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, including real estate sales, debt origination and placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and landlord and tenant representation services.

