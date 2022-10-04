VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Shares Bought by Family Legacy Inc.

Family Legacy Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 133,932 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,767 shares during the period. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF comprises about 1.7% of Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Family Legacy Inc. owned 0.12% of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $3,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,082,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382,500 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 45.7% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 3,963,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,493,000 after buying an additional 1,243,600 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,182,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,991,000 after buying an additional 96,367 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,023,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,686,000 after buying an additional 13,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 33.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,040,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,019,000 after buying an additional 509,545 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ ANGL opened at $26.46 on Tuesday. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $26.16 and a 52-week high of $33.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.20.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.104 dividend. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd.

