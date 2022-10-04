VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) is Sofi Wealth LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Sofi Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,036 shares during the quarter. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF makes up 0.5% of Sofi Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Sofi Wealth LLC owned about 0.09% of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF worth $2,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HYD. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 4,642.9% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA HYD traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.87. The stock had a trading volume of 102,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116,726. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF has a twelve month low of $49.89 and a twelve month high of $62.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.03 and its 200 day moving average is $54.19.

