Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Stock Position Decreased by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lessened its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $6,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VIG. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 988.2% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,110.0% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

VIG traded up $3.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $141.85. 107,807 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,700,666. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $135.05 and a fifty-two week high of $172.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.16.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

