Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Shares Purchased by Aspiriant LLC

Aspiriant LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 634.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,202 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF accounts for 0.6% of Aspiriant LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Aspiriant LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $13,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSS. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $121,889,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $81,123,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 93.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 882,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,320,000 after purchasing an additional 425,441 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 37.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,434,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,682,000 after purchasing an additional 388,810 shares during the period. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 103.3% during the second quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 697,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,961,000 after purchasing an additional 354,263 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VSS traded up $3.14 on Tuesday, reaching $98.05. 7,792 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,555. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.14 and a fifty-two week high of $140.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $104.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.66.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

