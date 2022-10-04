Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Purchased by Sofi Wealth LLC

Sofi Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,887,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168,453 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 19.7% of Sofi Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Sofi Wealth LLC owned 0.13% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $117,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,595.5% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period.
Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.53. 922,318 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,128,777. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.94. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.97 and a 1-year high of $53.04.
