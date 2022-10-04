Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Bought by Catalyst Private Wealth LLC

Catalyst Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF comprises about 1.2% of Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $1,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2,160.9% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, ACG Wealth acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the second quarter worth about $54,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Up 3.8 %

NYSEARCA:VGK traded up $1.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.01. The stock had a trading volume of 214,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,225,355. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $45.19 and a 1-year high of $70.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.53.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

