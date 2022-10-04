Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) Shares Sold by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,910 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,893,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388,977 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,024,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,017,000 after acquiring an additional 467,108 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,006,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,644,000 after acquiring an additional 213,662 shares during the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 44.5% in the second quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 3,835,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,533,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,620,000 after acquiring an additional 218,561 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VPL traded up $1.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.20. The company had a trading volume of 62,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,292. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a twelve month low of $57.35 and a twelve month high of $82.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.85 and its 200-day moving average is $66.65.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

