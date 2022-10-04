Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) is WoodTrust Financial Corp’s 3rd Largest Position

WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,802 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up 4.0% of WoodTrust Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. WoodTrust Financial Corp owned approximately 0.12% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $17,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOE. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $779,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

VOE opened at $125.26 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.04. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $121.57 and a 1 year high of $154.69.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

