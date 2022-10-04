Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Acquired by Family Legacy Inc.

Family Legacy Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,496 shares during the quarter. Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VNQ. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 980,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $106,254,000 after buying an additional 156,432 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,215,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 739,507.0% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 739,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,050,000 after buying an additional 739,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 14,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter.

VNQ stock opened at $81.60 on Tuesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $78.73 and a 1 year high of $116.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.16.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

