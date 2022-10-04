Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s 3rd Largest Position

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 364,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,650 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 12.1% of Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $126,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 27,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 3,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,499,000 after buying an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Ascent Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 218,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,739,000 after buying an additional 21,594 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $9.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $346.48. 149,955 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,275,932. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $328.12 and a twelve month high of $441.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $367.66 and a 200-day moving average of $373.64.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.