Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Position Boosted by Security National Bank

Security National Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 86.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,885 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,727 shares during the quarter. Security National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $427,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $23,659,000. Smart Money Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $227,508,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 2.9 %

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $9.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $346.72. 154,217 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,275,932. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $328.12 and a 1-year high of $441.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $367.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $373.64.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

