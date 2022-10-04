Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Bernzott Capital Advisors

Bernzott Capital Advisors decreased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% in the 1st quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 54.5% during the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 2.6 %

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $8.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $345.70. 265,909 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,275,932. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $328.12 and a one year high of $441.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $367.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $373.64.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

