Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,375 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 4.4% of Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% in the first quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 54.5% in the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $9.59 on Tuesday, reaching $346.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,275,932. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $367.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $373.64. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $328.12 and a 52-week high of $441.26.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

