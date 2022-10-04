Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Stake Increased by First Ascent Asset Management LLC

First Ascent Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 129.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,268,313 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 714,565 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for approximately 12.0% of First Ascent Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. First Ascent Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $63,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 36.3% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 30,074,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,306,000 after acquiring an additional 8,014,101 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 374.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,892,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,375,000 after acquiring an additional 5,440,234 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $244,220,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $151,914,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 337.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,817,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944,359 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTEB stock opened at $48.21 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.82 and its 200 day moving average is $50.16. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.99 and a 52-week high of $55.07.

