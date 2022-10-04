Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Shares Bought by Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $1,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 11,964.5% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,790,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775,530 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 16.0% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,445,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,955,000 after acquiring an additional 199,104 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 653,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,797,000 after acquiring an additional 41,575 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 22.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 438,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,720,000 after acquiring an additional 81,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 396,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,138,000 after acquiring an additional 11,454 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VPU opened at $146.45 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $161.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.26. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1 year low of $139.15 and a 1 year high of $169.55.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

