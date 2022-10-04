Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) is Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,288 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 5.5% of Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $10,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Darrow Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $2.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $129.22. 5,041 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,306,078. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $135.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.71. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $123.27 and a 1 year high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

