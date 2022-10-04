Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Has $28.04 Million Stock Position in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) by 59.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 987,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 369,335 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Maravai LifeSciences were worth $28,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the 1st quarter valued at $357,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,965,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,198,000 after purchasing an additional 962,082 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,234,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,590,000 after purchasing an additional 918,958 shares during the last quarter. 51.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maravai LifeSciences stock traded down $3.48 on Tuesday, hitting $21.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,590,654. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 6.21, a current ratio of 6.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.97. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $19.83 and a one year high of $46.43.

Maravai LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:MRVI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. Maravai LifeSciences had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 83.17%. The business had revenue of $242.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.91 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on MRVI. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $49.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

