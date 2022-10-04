Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Has $37.95 Million Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lessened its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 299,476 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,349 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 0.11% of Allstate worth $37,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALL. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 6.5% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the first quarter worth $203,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 13.1% in the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 136.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 23,017 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,186,000 after purchasing an additional 13,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 46.5% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 1,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on ALL shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Allstate to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Allstate from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Allstate from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Allstate from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.00.

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of ALL traded up $3.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $132.05. The company had a trading volume of 16,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,762,566. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $124.13 and a 200-day moving average of $128.42. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $106.11 and a 12 month high of $144.46. The firm has a market cap of $35.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.16, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.65.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.50. Allstate had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.47%.

Insider Activity at Allstate

In related news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 5,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $694,000.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,552 shares in the company, valued at $1,958,463.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Allstate

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.