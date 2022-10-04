Vecima Networks Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (TSE:VCM)

Vecima Networks Inc. (TSE:VCM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 6th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share on Monday, November 7th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th.

Vecima Networks Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of VCM stock opened at C$17.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of C$409.08 million and a PE ratio of 61.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$17.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$16.58. Vecima Networks has a 1-year low of C$13.85 and a 1-year high of C$20.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Cormark increased their target price on shares of Vecima Networks from C$23.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th.

About Vecima Networks

Vecima Networks Inc provides technology solutions that empower network service providers and content providers to connect people and enterprises to information and entertainment worldwide. It offers products for the cable and broadcast industries, which provides video and broadband access to service providers, content creators, and broadcasters.

