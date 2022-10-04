Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) Downgraded by Societe Generale to “Hold”

Societe Generale downgraded shares of Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on OEZVY. Berenberg Bank downgraded Verbund from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Cheuvreux raised Verbund from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. HSBC raised Verbund from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Verbund from €126.00 ($128.57) to €125.00 ($127.55) in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $102.50.

Verbund stock opened at $16.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.29. Verbund has a fifty-two week low of $16.75 and a fifty-two week high of $24.49.

Verbund ( OTCMKTS:OEZVY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter.

VERBUND AG, together with its subsidiaries, generates, trades, and sells electricity to energy exchanges, traders, electric utilities and industrial companies, and households and commercial customers in Austria and internationally. It operates through Hydro, New Renewables, Sales, Grid, and All Other segments.

