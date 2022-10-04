Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE) Price Target Lowered to $13.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Veris Residential from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Veris Residential from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th.
Veris Residential Trading Up 0.7 %
VRE stock opened at $11.45 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.61. Veris Residential has a fifty-two week low of $10.94 and a fifty-two week high of $19.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veris Residential
Veris Residential Company Profile
Veris Residential, Inc is a forward-thinking, environmentally- and socially-conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires, and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today's residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large.
Read More
