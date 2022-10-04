Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Bought by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 15,026.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 358,796 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 356,424 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $101,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 125 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 104.1% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 149 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:VRTX traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $297.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,359,885. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $287.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $276.12. The company has a market capitalization of $76.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 4.36. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $176.36 and a twelve month high of $305.95.

Insider Transactions at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 38.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.77, for a total value of $173,116.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,472,463.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.77, for a total transaction of $173,116.17. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,472,463.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 132,079 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.38, for a total value of $37,164,389.02. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $681,783.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 196,831 shares of company stock valued at $56,532,979 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VRTX. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $256.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.65.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

