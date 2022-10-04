Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) PT Lowered to $15.00

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 33.33% from the company’s current price.

VRT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on Vertiv from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet raised Vertiv from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Vertiv from $12.75 to $11.75 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Vertiv from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Vertiv from $12.75 to $11.75 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vertiv currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.75.

Shares of NYSE:VRT opened at $11.25 on Tuesday. Vertiv has a 52-week low of $7.76 and a 52-week high of $27.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 375.00, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.39.

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 2.06%. Vertiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Vertiv will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 648.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in Vertiv during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Vertiv during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,175,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vertiv during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, HM Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vertiv during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $143,000. 88.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments. It offers AC and DC power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

