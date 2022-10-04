VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO) Given New $3.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Craig Hallum from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of VIA optronics stock opened at $1.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.34 million, a P/E ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 0.45. VIA optronics has a fifty-two week low of $1.51 and a fifty-two week high of $10.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.72 and a 200 day moving average of $3.18.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIAO. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of VIA optronics by 5.5% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,417,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after purchasing an additional 73,534 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in VIA optronics by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 549,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,039,000 after acquiring an additional 14,841 shares during the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VIA optronics by 18.2% in the second quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VIA optronics by 68.4% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 128,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 52,107 shares during the last quarter. 20.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VIA optronics AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides display solutions worldwide. It also develops, manufactures, and sells customized and application-specific metal mesh touch sensors and electrode base film materials for use in touch modules or other touch products. In addition, the company offers interactive display solutions, including curved display panels and solutions integrating multiple display touch assemblies; and optical bonding services, as well as licenses optical bonding process and sells related equipment.

