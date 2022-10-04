Village Super Market, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NASDAQ:VLGEA)

Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th.
Village Super Market stock opened at $19.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $282.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.91. Village Super Market has a 12 month low of $19.09 and a 12 month high of $25.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Village Super Market by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 47,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 10,282 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Village Super Market by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 729,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,879,000 after purchasing an additional 9,774 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Village Super Market by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 697,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,091,000 after acquiring an additional 7,216 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Village Super Market by 16.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 47,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in Village Super Market by 42.9% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 21,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 6,340 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.68% of the company’s stock.
Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. Its stores feature specialty departments, such as an on-site bakery, an expanded delicatessen; and various natural and organic foods, ethnic and international foods, prepared foods, and pharmacies. The company operates a chain of twenty-nine ShopRite supermarkets, five Fairway Markets, and three Gourmet Garage specialty markets located in New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Maryland.
