Village Super Market, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NASDAQ:VLGEA)

Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th.

Village Super Market Price Performance

Village Super Market stock opened at $19.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $282.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.91. Village Super Market has a 12 month low of $19.09 and a 12 month high of $25.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Institutional Trading of Village Super Market

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Village Super Market by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 47,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 10,282 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Village Super Market by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 729,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,879,000 after purchasing an additional 9,774 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Village Super Market by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 697,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,091,000 after acquiring an additional 7,216 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Village Super Market by 16.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 47,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in Village Super Market by 42.9% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 21,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 6,340 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Village Super Market Company Profile

VLGEA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Village Super Market from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Village Super Market from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. Its stores feature specialty departments, such as an on-site bakery, an expanded delicatessen; and various natural and organic foods, ethnic and international foods, prepared foods, and pharmacies. The company operates a chain of twenty-nine ShopRite supermarkets, five Fairway Markets, and three Gourmet Garage specialty markets located in New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Maryland.

