Walker Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,468,620 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:EWCO)

Walker Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:EWCO – Get Rating) by 7,312.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,488,705 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,468,620 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC owned 130.59% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF worth $45,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EWCO. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $275,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF by 474.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 14,471 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 15,731 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:EWCO traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,508. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.40. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF has a 1 year low of $24.05 and a 1 year high of $39.25.

