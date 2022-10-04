Walker Asset Management LLC Acquires 368,184 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Walker Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 6,128.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 374,192 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 368,184 shares during the quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $27,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 72.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $78.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.63.

Canadian Pacific Railway Price Performance

CP stock traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.26. The company had a trading volume of 227,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,132,563. The company has a market capitalization of $66.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.46. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 1-year low of $65.60 and a 1-year high of $84.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 29.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Railway Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.148 per share. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.76%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Featured Articles

