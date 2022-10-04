Walker Asset Management LLC Acquires 392,535 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Walker Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 6,100.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 398,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 392,535 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $19,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 46.2% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 559.1% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Brookfield Asset Management news, major shareholder Opps Tpic Holdings, Llc sold 3,963,416 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $74,710,391.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,263 shares in the company, valued at $231,157.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BAM traded up $1.72 on Tuesday, hitting $43.90. 137,949 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,652,637. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.32. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.25 and a 12 month high of $62.47.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $23.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.42 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 3.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently 24.56%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BAM shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Brookfield Asset Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

