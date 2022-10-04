Walker Asset Management LLC Acquires 429,806 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Walker Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 6,100.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 436,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 429,806 shares during the quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $51,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 9,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Blossom Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 2,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,647,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.83. The stock had a trading volume of 98,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,226,049. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $104.63 and a twelve month high of $131.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $112.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.50.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

