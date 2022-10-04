Walker Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 215,688 General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 215,688 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $16,826,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in General Electric by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 84,152,605 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,699,963,000 after buying an additional 1,937,915 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in General Electric by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 77,124,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,056,906,000 after buying an additional 23,155,612 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in General Electric by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,690,534 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $886,683,000 after buying an additional 47,758 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $698,826,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,903,809 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $540,199,000 after purchasing an additional 220,914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on General Electric to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on General Electric from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group cut their target price on General Electric from $113.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on General Electric from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.92.

GE traded up $3.32 on Tuesday, hitting $66.92. 248,602 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,560,708. General Electric has a 52 week low of $59.93 and a 52 week high of $116.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.38 billion, a PE ratio of -15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.45.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.40. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $18.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 26th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently -7.55%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

