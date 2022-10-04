Walker Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Walker Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 6,105.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 563,603 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 554,520 shares during the period. Philip Morris International accounts for 0.7% of Walker Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Walker Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $57,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 158,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 300,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,557,000 after purchasing an additional 20,477 shares during the last quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 15,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 4,489 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at $16,922,000. Finally, Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 10,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.89.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 2.1 %

PM traded up $1.81 on Tuesday, reaching $86.84. 152,103 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,648,641. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $82.85 and a one year high of $112.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.19. The company has a market cap of $134.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.68.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.24. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 115.36%. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.85%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.29%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

