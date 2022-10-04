Walker Asset Management LLC Buys 1,266,522 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF)

Walker Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF – Get Rating) by 7,179.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,284,164 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,266,522 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF comprises 0.9% of Walker Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Walker Asset Management LLC owned approximately 16.40% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF worth $73,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RYF. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 137.3% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the first quarter valued at about $169,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the first quarter worth about $212,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF stock traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,567. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.22. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $50.77 and a 12-month high of $68.49.

