Walker Asset Management LLC Buys 188,753 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Walker Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 5,477.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,199 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 188,753 shares during the quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $16,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter worth $356,291,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Sysco by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 35,539,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,901,806,000 after buying an additional 3,536,646 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Sysco by 8,046.2% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,049,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,024,741 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sysco by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,519,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,475,887,000 after buying an additional 1,677,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Sysco by 1,494.0% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,195,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,233,000 after buying an additional 1,120,437 shares in the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on SYY shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Sysco to $100.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sysco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.67.

Sysco Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE:SYY traded up $2.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,975,464. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $68.05 and a 12 month high of $91.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.04.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.29 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 119.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 74.24%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

