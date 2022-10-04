Walker Asset Management LLC Has $14.16 Million Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Walker Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 6,103.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223,379 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219,778 shares during the quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $14,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $444,000. TRH Financial LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola by 11.7% during the first quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 143,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,907,000 after acquiring an additional 15,091 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.8% in the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.6% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 108,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,697,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Coca-Cola Price Performance

In related news, Director Carolyn Everson purchased 983 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $62.29 per share, for a total transaction of $61,231.07. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,435. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $728,313.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Carolyn Everson acquired 983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $62.29 per share, with a total value of $61,231.07. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $93,435. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 45,830 shares of company stock worth $2,939,961 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $56.63. 507,231 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,540,571. The company has a market cap of $244.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $67.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.62.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 42.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 79.64%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

