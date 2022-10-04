Walker Asset Management LLC Has $2.86 Billion Stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Walker Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 6,064.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,291,939 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,043,859 shares during the period. Jack Henry & Associates comprises approximately 34.4% of Walker Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Walker Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $2,863,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 160.9% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,422,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $783,275,000 after buying an additional 2,727,700 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 77.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,040,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,945,000 after buying an additional 454,724 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 215.8% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 642,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,632,000 after buying an additional 439,114 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,900,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 1,208.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 228,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,156,000 after buying an additional 211,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

JKHY has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.00.

NASDAQ JKHY traded up $2.29 on Tuesday, hitting $189.04. The stock had a trading volume of 10,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,158. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $197.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $147.50 and a 52-week high of $212.62. The stock has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.65.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $482.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.30 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.68%.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

