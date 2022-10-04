Walker Asset Management LLC Has $34.86 Million Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Walker Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 6,664.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,418 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,244 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $34,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LMT. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1,940.0% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. 75.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director John Donovan bought 632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,392. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.8 %

LMT traded up $3.13 on Tuesday, hitting $402.87. 22,709 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,244,790. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $324.23 and a 12 month high of $479.99. The company has a market cap of $106.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $420.45 and its 200-day moving average is $429.20.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.02 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 69.02% and a net margin of 7.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on LMT shares. StockNews.com lowered Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $460.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Lockheed Martin from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $415.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $460.73.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

