Walker Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Walker Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 6,100.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,304,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,283,257 shares during the period. Tyson Foods makes up approximately 1.4% of Walker Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Walker Asset Management LLC owned 0.36% of Tyson Foods worth $116,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 59,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,904,000 after buying an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $3,722,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 314,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. 68.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Tyson Foods Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:TSN traded up $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.29. 64,659 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,978,423. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.40. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.52 and a 1-year high of $100.72. The firm has a market cap of $24.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 7.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is presently 16.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.13.

About Tyson Foods

(Get Rating)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.