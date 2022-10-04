Wanchain Trading 0.3% Higher This Week (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 4th. Wanchain has a market cap of $37.09 million and approximately $889,700.00 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000940 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Wanchain has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00085766 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00064300 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00030281 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00017802 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002292 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00007798 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 195,514,284 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.”

