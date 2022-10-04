Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) Stock Holdings Boosted by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 681,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bancorp accounts for 1.5% of WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp were worth $32,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 27.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 5.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 1.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 1.9% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 31,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 9.6% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Washington Trust Bancorp alerts:

Washington Trust Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of Washington Trust Bancorp stock traded up $1.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,700. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $45.60 and a one year high of $60.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $832.92 million, a P/E ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.79.

Washington Trust Bancorp Announces Dividend

Washington Trust Bancorp ( NASDAQ:WASH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $53.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.40 million. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 31.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is 50.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WASH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Compass Point lifted their price objective on Washington Trust Bancorp to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised Washington Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th.

Washington Trust Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, such as commercial real estate loans, including commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans that consist of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.