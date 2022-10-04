WASHINGTON TRUST Co Acquires 1,567 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in KLA were worth $12,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in KLA during the second quarter worth $27,000. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of KLA in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get KLA alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KLAC shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on KLA from $430.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on KLA from $325.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on KLA from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Evercore ISI set a $425.00 price objective on KLA in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on KLA from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $421.00.

KLA Trading Up 2.8 %

KLA stock traded up $8.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $325.25. 43,573 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,723,064. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $352.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $342.46. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $282.83 and a twelve month high of $457.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.35.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $0.35. KLA had a return on equity of 95.80% and a net margin of 36.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 24.65 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 23.74%.

KLA declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 12.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at KLA

In related news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 96 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $30,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,341,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other KLA news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 96 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $30,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,341,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 325 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.85, for a total value of $127,026.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,987.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,859 shares of company stock valued at $6,463,025 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

KLA Profile

(Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.